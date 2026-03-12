Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,471 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the February 12th total of 4,309 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $51.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

