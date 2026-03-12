Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.86. 134,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States software companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the research, design, production or distribution of products or processes that relate to software applications and systems, and information-based services.

