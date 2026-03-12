Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,908 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 12th total of 4,227 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2296 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

