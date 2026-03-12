International Paper Company $IP Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,015 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $288,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.