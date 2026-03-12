Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $68,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.0%

ICE stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average is $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $1,738,627.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,396.12. The trade was a 44.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,122,065.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 165,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,339,180. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 350,018 shares of company stock worth $54,457,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.