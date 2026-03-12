Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 603,448 shares, an increase of 1,367.8% from the February 12th total of 41,113 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,352,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,352,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integrated Media Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integrated Media Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Stock Up 3.5%

IMTE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 14,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,472. Integrated Media Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Integrated Media Technology

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ: IMTE) is a semiconductor company specializing in digital audio processing solutions for consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment and professional audio applications. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and sale of digital signal processing (DSP) chips, audio modules and accompanying firmware and software algorithms. Its product portfolio includes high-performance audio codecs, multi-channel DSP cores, noise reduction and echo cancellation engines, all tailored to enhance audio quality in smart speakers, soundbars, televisions, set-top boxes and conferencing devices.

In addition to standalone chips, Integrated Media Technology offers turnkey hardware modules that integrate its DSP IP with analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and power management subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.