Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 39,126 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,126 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Neutral Sentiment: Company action: Bath & Body Works announced the redemption of its 2027 senior notes, a move that reduces near‑term debt on the balance sheet but will require cash or refinancing and is therefore broadly neutral to slightly mixed for liquidity and leverage metrics. Article Title

Company action: Bath & Body Works announced the redemption of its 2027 senior notes, a move that reduces near‑term debt on the balance sheet but will require cash or refinancing and is therefore broadly neutral to slightly mixed for liquidity and leverage metrics. Negative Sentiment: New/ongoing litigation risk: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions in a securities class action against BBWI, alleging investor harm for purchases between June 4, 2024 and Nov 19, 2025; several firms set imminent lead‑plaintiff deadlines (March 13–16). The proliferation of filings and outreach increases legal uncertainty, potential future damages and defense costs — a clear near‑term negative for sentiment. Article Title

New/ongoing litigation risk: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions in a securities class action against BBWI, alleging investor harm for purchases between June 4, 2024 and Nov 19, 2025; several firms set imminent lead‑plaintiff deadlines (March 13–16). The proliferation of filings and outreach increases legal uncertainty, potential future damages and defense costs — a clear near‑term negative for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firm solicitations & deadlines: Additional firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) are actively contacting investors and reminding them of near‑term deadlines to join or seek lead‑plaintiff status — amplifying media coverage and investor anxiety while the case develops. This broad campaign can depress sentiment until the litigation path is clearer. Article Title

Multiple firm solicitations & deadlines: Additional firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) are actively contacting investors and reminding them of near‑term deadlines to join or seek lead‑plaintiff status — amplifying media coverage and investor anxiety while the case develops. This broad campaign can depress sentiment until the litigation path is clearer. Negative Sentiment: Operational/earnings risk: A recent Seeking Alpha analysis highlights slowing demand, margin compression (Q4 gross margin down ~100 bps), heavy promotions and a cautious FY‑2026 sales and EPS guide (sales down 2.5–4.5%, EPS $2.40–2.65). That operational outlook raises execution risk and undermines the stock’s near‑term recovery case. Article Title

Shares of BBWI opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

