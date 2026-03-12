Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $1,027,821.73 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Philip Davies sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total transaction of $1,027,821.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,166.40. The trade was a 73.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $178.83 on Thursday. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $209.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

