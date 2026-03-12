Insider Selling: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Director Sells $347,400.00 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,808 shares in the company, valued at $688,129.92. This trade represents a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of UTI opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Zacks Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

