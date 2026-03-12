Insider Selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $16,915.76 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $16,915.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 568,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,448.98. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Danny Abajian sold 4,193 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,699.69.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $127,982.00.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,300,000 after acquiring an additional 288,945 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,256,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,763,000 after buying an additional 1,249,683 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 205,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

