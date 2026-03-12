Insider Selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) General Counsel Sells $144,858.35 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael Kerr sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $144,858.35. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 47,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,106.45. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,995,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,929,000 after buying an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,141,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,387 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,694,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 553,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,158,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

