Insider Selling: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Director Sells $70,350.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Decker sold 5,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $258,888. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mexco Energy by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and developing onshore unconventional and conventional reservoirs to optimize hydrocarbon recovery and maintain a balanced portfolio of production assets. Its operations encompass both drilling new wells and acquiring producing properties to support steady production growth.

Mexco’s core assets are concentrated in key Texas basins, including the Fort Worth Basin—home to Barnett Shale formations—and select positions in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.