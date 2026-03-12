Insider Selling: LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Director Sells $36,949.40 in Stock

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $36,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. LendingClub Corporation has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $21.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.88 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,697,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,547,000 after purchasing an additional 516,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LendingClub by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,960,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,861 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 23.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,881,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,752,000 after buying an additional 1,117,241 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $63,580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

