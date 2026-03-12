Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells 1,451 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Scott Kelley Moore sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $12,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,729.30. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 163,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 71,052.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,854,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,999,000 after buying an additional 10,839,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 65.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,480,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 2,972,293 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,712,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,671,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 11,388,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,625,000 after acquiring an additional 916,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLMN. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

