Insider Selling: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $119,002.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,300 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $119,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,207.22. This trade represents a 52.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

