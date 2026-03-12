Insider Selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $126,139.98 in Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Benjamin sold 61,233 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $126,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 943,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,149.72. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cerus Trading Up 1.1%

CERS opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cerus Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CERS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

