Insider Selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $126,139.98 in Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Benjamin sold 61,233 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $126,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 943,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,149.72. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cerus Trading Up 1.1%
CERS opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cerus Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.51.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CERS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERS
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.
The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.