Insider Selling: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,377.36. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00.

ACMR stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 1,178,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,481. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 444.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,947,000 after buying an additional 1,095,634 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 693,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

