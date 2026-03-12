Insider Selling: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMRGet Free Report) Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,377.36. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tracy Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 1,178,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,481. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 444.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,947,000 after buying an additional 1,095,634 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 693,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

