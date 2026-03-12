Insider Buying: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases 1,050 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Diaz bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $13,408.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,727.94. This represents a 5.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 53,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,706. The stock has a market cap of $316.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 18.78%.The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Primis Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,301,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 185,083 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $12,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,210,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 228,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 44.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,091,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 336,149 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

