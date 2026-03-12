Insider Buying: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Allorto, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,750. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,685. The company has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.3%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 361.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 123,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $10.50 target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.

