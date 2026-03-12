Insider Buying: Mondi (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases £309.96 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 861 per share, with a total value of £309.96.
Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew King sold 34,403 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total value of £302,746.40.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Andrew King bought 17 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 882 per share, for a total transaction of £149.94.
Mondi Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 843 on Thursday. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 801.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,274. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 890.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 903.22.
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.
