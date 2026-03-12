Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Judge bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 per share, with a total value of £232.92.
Alastair Judge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Alastair Judge purchased 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,342 per share, for a total transaction of £234.20.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Alastair Judge purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,321 per share, for a total transaction of £278.52.
Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.8%
LON:JMAT traded down GBX 16.50 on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,935.50. 125,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,131 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,434. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,230.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,108.04.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.
