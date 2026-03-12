Insider Buying: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegion Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.77. 691,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Key Allegion News

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward estimates (FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 and several quarters), boosting longer‑term EPS expectations and signaling continued earnings growth potential. (Zacks research notes)

Zacks Research raised multiple forward estimates (FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 and several quarters), boosting longer‑term EPS expectations and signaling continued earnings growth potential. (Zacks research notes) Positive Sentiment: Allegion was highlighted as a dividend‑growing name in a Forbes roundup, which may attract income‑oriented investors looking for steady payouts and yield stability. 2 Stocks Using Market Chaos To Grow Their Dividends

Allegion was highlighted as a dividend‑growing name in a Forbes roundup, which may attract income‑oriented investors looking for steady payouts and yield stability. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 18 (CFO Mike Wagnes). The event is a scheduled opportunity for updated strategy/visibility; the live webcast may produce volatility around new commentary. Allegion to Attend 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Management will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 18 (CFO Mike Wagnes). The event is a scheduled opportunity for updated strategy/visibility; the live webcast may produce volatility around new commentary. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term EPS: Q4 2026 was cut from $2.23 to $2.19, and Q1 2026 estimates were lowered (from $1.92 to $1.89). Those downgrades can pressure the stock as investors react to softer near‑term visibility. (Zacks research notes)

Zacks trimmed near‑term EPS: Q4 2026 was cut from $2.23 to $2.19, and Q1 2026 estimates were lowered (from $1.92 to $1.89). Those downgrades can pressure the stock as investors react to softer near‑term visibility. (Zacks research notes) Negative Sentiment: An MSN column outlines “3 reasons to sell ALLE,” a high‑visibility negative narrative that can amplify short‑term selling and retail outflows even if fundamentals remain mixed. 3 reasons to sell ALLE and 1 stock to buy instead

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.