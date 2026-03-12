Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Buys $91,200.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett purchased 45,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,398,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,422. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett acquired 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett bought 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett acquired 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

AIRS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vesey Street Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vesey Street Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 30,324,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,466,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 626,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRS

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.