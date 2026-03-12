Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 10662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPXHY shares. Nomura raised Inpex to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

