Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IKT. HC Wainwright raised Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:IKT opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

