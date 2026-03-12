Informa (LON:INF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Informa had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Here are the key takeaways from Informa’s conference call:

2025 produced a strong set of results — double‑digit reported growth , operating profit rising faster than revenue, lower leverage and a double‑digit dividend increase.

, operating profit rising faster than revenue, lower leverage and a double‑digit dividend increase. The B2B live‑events franchise is the core engine (~ 75% of group revenue, ~£4bn ), grew nearly 10% like‑for‑like in 2025, and management highlights ~800 brands plus 20 planned extensions as clear runway for pricing, yield and geographic expansion.

), grew nearly 10% like‑for‑like in 2025, and management highlights ~800 brands plus 20 planned extensions as clear runway for pricing, yield and geographic expansion. Regional conflict in the Middle East has forced rescheduling of major events into H2 2026 (LEAP still under review); management reports few cancellations so far but acknowledges timing risk that could affect near‑term costs and calendar planning.

The academic business is steady (3.6% growth in 2025, targeting ~4% in 2026 and a path to >5%), while the newer B2B digital services arm underperformed in 2025 and is a priority to return to growth in 2026.

A healthy balance sheet and cash generation (free cash flow improvement, one refinancing this year) support ongoing ~3% capex, an increased share buyback program and selective M&A when valuations and terms are attractive.

Informa Trading Down 0.5%

INF stock traded down GBX 3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 775.20. 10,667,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,317,369. Informa has a one year low of GBX 634.20 and a one year high of GBX 1,000. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 855.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 896.44.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 330,249 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 934, for a total transaction of £3,084,525.66. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 975 to GBX 1,000 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,097.86.

Informa Company Profile

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

