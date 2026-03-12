Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14), reports. Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion.

Industria de Diseno Textil Trading Down 1.0%

IDEXY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 230,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,196. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDEXY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

Featured Stories

