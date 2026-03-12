Independent Family Office LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 12.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 112,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

