Independent Family Office LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.