ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys £2,316.99 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Adiba Ighodaro purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,371 per share, with a total value of £2,316.99.
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance
LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,354 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.08. The stock has a market cap of £834.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,064 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,611.42.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
