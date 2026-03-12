ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys £2,316.99 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Adiba Ighodaro purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,371 per share, with a total value of £2,316.99.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,354 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.08. The stock has a market cap of £834.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,064 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,611.42.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

