Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.07. Hyperliquid Strategies shares last traded at $5.4650, with a volume of 2,809,384 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyperliquid Strategies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

