Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.1130. Approximately 1,603,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,079,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 5.1%

Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

In other news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,494.70. This represents a 15.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $4,758,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 37,003,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,636,236.32. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,185,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,525,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 816,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 85,490 shares during the period. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $3,328,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

