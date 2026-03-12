HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 707,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 395,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

HPQ Silicon Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.55. The firm has a market cap of C$87.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications. In addition, the company engages in developing the PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactors, a process to transform quartz into silicon metal; and the PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactors, a process to make the nano silicon materials from silicon chunks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.