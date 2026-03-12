Hop Protocol Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.77 thousand and approximately $4.52 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period. Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

