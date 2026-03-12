Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $239.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

