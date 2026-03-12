Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Sells 23,976 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,858,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,991 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after buying an additional 114,123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 169,472 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,196,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 110,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,035,000 after buying an additional 55,268 shares during the last quarter.

SPMB opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

