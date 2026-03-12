Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,119 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $79.67 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

