Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt Kuehn Sells 2,844 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the sale, the director owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,563.20. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.80. 139,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $97.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

