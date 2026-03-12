Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 587,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 169,098 shares.The stock last traded at $37.4560 and had previously closed at $39.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HDLMY. Barclays upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 5.4%

About Heidelberg Materials

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany‐based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready‐mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

Featured Articles

