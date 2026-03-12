Head-To-Head Survey: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Talkspace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 118.66 -$6.99 million ($0.69) -0.90 Talkspace $214.59 million 3.99 $7.79 million $0.05 103.40

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog AI. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bullfrog AI and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Talkspace 0 8 1 0 2.11

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -218.25% -177.11% Talkspace 3.40% 6.97% 5.90%

Summary

Talkspace beats Bullfrog AI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

