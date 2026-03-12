Head-To-Head Survey: Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Albina Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $190.67 million 2.43 -$92.41 million ($1.89) -2.96 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Albina Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation.

This table compares First Foundation and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -13.94% -0.73% -0.05% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Foundation and Albina Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Foundation beats Albina Community Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

