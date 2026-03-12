Head to Head Analysis: Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) vs. Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern 2.90% 6.52% 3.59% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastern and Mobilicom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $248.97 million 0.49 $7.13 million $1.17 17.23 Mobilicom $3.18 million 20.63 -$8.01 million N/A N/A

Eastern has higher revenue and earnings than Mobilicom.

Risk and Volatility

Eastern has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobilicom has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eastern and Mobilicom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mobilicom 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mobilicom has a consensus price target of $2,750.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47,313.79%. Given Mobilicom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobilicom is more favorable than Eastern.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Eastern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Eastern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastern beats Mobilicom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries. It also provides rotary latches, compression latches, draw latches, hinges, camlocks, key switches, padlocks, and handles; and development and program management services for custom electromechanical and mechanical systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customer applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for OEMs and aftermarket applications, as well as offers aftermarket components to the heavy- and medium-duty truck, motorhome, and bus markets. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

