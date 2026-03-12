Harraden Circle Investments LLC Sells 59,639 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Harraden Circle Investments LLC decreased its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,639 shares during the period. M3-Brigade Acquisition V comprises about 5.1% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned 6.94% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at $1,978,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $27,943,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $26,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 2,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

MBAV opened at $10.70 on Thursday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Insider Transactions at M3-Brigade Acquisition V

In other M3-Brigade Acquisition V news, major shareholder Fitzgerald & Co. Cantor bought 3,529,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $38,114,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,779,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,542. The trade was a 83.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3’s digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade’s deep experience in credit and asset management.

