Harraden Circle Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 896,065 GSR IV Acquisition Corp. $GSRFU

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 896,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000. GSR IV Acquisition accounts for 1.7% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,561,000.

GSR IV Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSRFU opened at $10.27 on Thursday. GSR IV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

About GSR IV Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

