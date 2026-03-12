Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 110.4% in February

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,151 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the February 12th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hannover Ruck Trading Up 3.3%

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930. Hannover Ruck has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $55.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

