Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $98.19, with a volume of 1182211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.00.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 920.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

