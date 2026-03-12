Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading 6.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.56. 773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLMAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

