Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.0450. 344,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 529,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hallador Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $878.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,906.62. This represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 42,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.