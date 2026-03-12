Group One Trading LLC Acquires 54,500 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 1,559.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. This is a positive change from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

