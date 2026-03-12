Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 12th total of 45 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GNCGY remained flat at $14.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greencore Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Greencore Group plc is a leading manufacturer of convenience foods, specializing in ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, soups, and other chilled and frozen meal solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company serves major grocery retailers, foodservice operators, and export markets across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. Its product portfolio spans breakfast items, on-the-go snacks, and meal components designed to meet evolving consumer demands for freshness, quality, and convenience.

Established in 1991 following the privatization of state-owned food interests in Ireland, Greencore has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

